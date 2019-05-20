EU's Barnier says Britain has limited Brexit choices

EU warned on Monday that whatever the shifting political situation in Britain its options are limited and unchanged -- deal, no deal or no

"Today, the fundamental choices in front of the remain the same: deal, no deal, no Brexit," told reporters in after updating Cypriot authorities on the latest developments.

"Whatever happens and whatever the political situation in the UK, the issues and solutions remain the same," he added.

said the EU has "always been working for a deal" and the withdrawal agreement is the "only way to ensure an orderly withdrawal".

He noted discussion in Britain is not about the withdrawal agreement itself, but the future relationship.

"Let me be clear: if the still wants to leave, ratifying the withdrawal agreement is the only way to secure a transition period," said Barnier.

He said the period of transition would give Britain time to sort out its positions and give time to both sides to figure out what specific arrangements are necessary in relation to the Northern Irish border.

"We have offered all options to the United Kingdom, from the Single Market to the or a Free Trade Agreement. We are now waiting for clarity from the United Kingdom," said Barnier.

While there are mixed messages coming from London, Barnier said would keep preparing for a no deal.

"This is not and will not be the EU's choice. It is for the UK to take its responsibilities."



British said Sunday she was preparing to make a "bold offer" to members of parliament in a final attempt to get them to back her deal.

May on Thursday agreed to set out a timetable for her departure following the vote in the week beginning June 3, regardless of whether lawmakers back her deal at the fourth time of asking.

On the status of two military sovereign bases retained by Britain in Cyprus, Barnier said the objective was not to disrupt the current state of affairs where 10,000 Cypriots reside and are free to move between these areas and the Republic of

"Our common objective is to preserve the status quo and avoid disrupting the life of the people living in the bases," he said.

Cypriot said giving Britain additional time on how it wants to proceed "was vital under the circumstances, providing much needed space and certainty for our citizens and for our businesses".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)