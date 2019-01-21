EU sanctions Russia military intel chief over Skripal

The imposed weapons sanctions on nine Russian and Syrian officials on Monday, including the of the powerful intelligence agency.

The EU blamed the Russians -- two agents and the of the -- for the "possession, transport and use" of the nerve agent used in the attack in Salisbury, England last March.

In addition to an assets freeze and for the Russian officials, the bloc announced sanctions on an alleged Syrian weapons agency and five Syrians, EU states said in a statement.

"This decision contributes to the EU's efforts to counter the proliferation and use of weapons which poses a serious threat to international security," the statement said, after a meeting of EU foreign ministers. Full details of those targeted were to be placed in the EU Journal later Monday.

Russian agents have been blamed for the of former Russian and his daughter in the English city in March last year using the Soviet-developed nerve agent Novichok.

The Salisbury attack, the first offensive use of in since World War II, caused an international outcry and prompted a mass expulsion of Russian diplomats by Western nations.

The Skripals survived the attack but a woman died in June after her partner picked up a discarded perfume bottle that British investigators believe was used to carry the Novichok.

denies involvement in the and has offered numerous and varied alternative explanations and counter-accusations.

