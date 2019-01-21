Maha plans 'yellow revolution' with SHGs to address egg demand

The government is planning a "yellow revolution" with self help groups (SHGs) to address the growing demand for eggs, state Rural Development said here Monday.

said the government has decided to set up egg collection centres at villages as part of the effort and private players, with whom the government would tie-up, would buy them.

She said the project will be launched in Palghar and Dhule districts to begin with.

The launch of the initiative will be formally declared on January 23, when C Vidyasagar Rao will inaugurate the annual Mahalaxmi Saras Exhibition, said.

The exhibition, which gives an opportunity to to sell their products, will see 30 states taking part and have 511 stalls, including 70 selling food, she informed.

It will be held till February 4 at MMRDA ground in here.

"We have made a new resolution. Like there was a green revolution, we have planned a yellow revolution," she told reporters here, adding that sale of eggs was not channelised as it was in the case of milk.

"There is a big demand for eggs coming from villages. We are trying to set up a system wherein SHGs, whom we have given loan for eggs business, will be provided markets (to sell eggs)," she added.

The added the would get fair price for eggs at the collection centres.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)