EU to boost collaboration with Nepal Army: official

The is ready to strenghten its collaboration with the Army, the 28-member bloc's to Cody has said.

Cody met with Nepal's Gen at the Headquarters on Monday and they discussed matters of mutual interest, including promotion of bilateral cooperation in different sectors, a statement said.

During the meeting, Cody appreciated the Army's "valuable contributions" in natural disaster relief, it said.

She said the EU was ready to strengthen its collaboration with the Nepal and help in capacity building of the armed forces, the army said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)