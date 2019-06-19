EuroKids Franchise Orientation and Awards Night - Bringing Together the Partners for a Celebration

/ -- EuroKids International, India's leading playschool network, with over 1000 pre-schools located in India, and Nepal, organised their annual event Franchise Orientation Program (FOP 2019) to welcome the new franchise partners on board. The event was lined up with a series of workshops and activities for the new partners, offering them an insight about the brand and its operations and was followed by an Award Ceremony, The EuroKids Excellence Awards 2019 to felicitate the top performing franchisees for the year gone by.

The 2-day event witnessed a series of introductory and training sessions by and Business Heads. Some of the topics addressed during this event where the newly launched EuroKids Mindful curriculum Eunoia, designed to help children exercise mindful practices - followed by a detailed information session on the policies, procedures and practices for the ease of operations for the new partners. An extensive session on child safety norms at the pre-schools highlighting to the partners why it is of utmost importance to adhere to the same was also conducted. Considering EuorKids has several partners who have been successfully running their franchises for years, a session on their Franchisee success story to motivate and encourage the new partners was an ideal way to end the 2-day long orientation.

EuroKids Excellence Awards 2019 witnessed 36 winners under 11 categories from over 500 entries received. performers for the night were EuroKids Yelahanka, who received Excellence Award, while EuroKids Tangal, in was awarded EuroKids Satellite, Ahmedabad & EuroKids Kondhwa, Pune received the Legend Award for consistent outstanding performance over the years.

Mr. Prajodh Rajan, Co-Founder and Group CEO, EuroKids International, said, "We are excited to be a part of the rise to success of our franchisee partners. We all might be from diverse backgrounds, but we are united by the vision to provide the best educational experiences to children across the nation. From 1 in 2001 to 1000+ in 2019, we have together achieved this milestone and thus it gives us immense pleasure in recognising and celebrating the success of our partners who have been a part of our journey and growth."



About EuroKids Pre-School:Started with an aim to build a trusted Indian pre-school brand that recognises the care and warmth needed to nurture young minds, EuroKids Pre-Schools 'Child First' ideology ensures that growth and engagement needs of a child are met in a home-like environment. Child safety focus and ensuring active engagement with parents during these crucial developmental years of the child is what makes EuroKids, a child's Second Home. Using as a preferred medium of distribution for Pre-Schools segment, EuroKids has ensured its presence in over 350 cities with 1000+ pre-schools.

