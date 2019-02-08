Europe not to be trusted: Iran leader

Iran's Ayatollah said Friday that "cannot be trusted", a week after the EU launched a trade mechanism to bypass US sanctions on

"These days there's talk of the Europeans and their proposals. My advice is that they shouldn't be trusted, just like the Americans," he said at a meeting with air force officials, his website reported.

"I'm not saying we shouldn't have relations with them. This is about trust," he added.

Britain, and last week launched a special payment mechanism called INSTEX to help save the 2015 nuclear deal between and world powers.

It would allow to keep trading with EU companies in spite of US sanctions renewed after quit the accord last year. has cautiously welcomed INSTEX as a "first step", but US officials said the new entity would not have any impact on efforts to exert economic pressure on

Khamenei also accused of hypocrisy over human rights, criticising France's treatment of protesters in

"They (anti-riot police) attack protesters in streets and blind them, then they have the audacity to make human rights requests of us," he said. Turning to the United States, Khamenei said Iranians would chant "death to America" as long as kept up its hostile policies, but the slogan was not directed at the American people.

"Death to means death to ( Donald) Trump, (National Security Advisor) and ( Mike) Pompeo. It means death to America's rulers ... we have nothing against the American people," he said.

