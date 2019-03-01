EVMs being treated like 'football': CEC

machines are being treated like "football", said Friday in the wake of political parties expressing apprehensions on the working of

The CEC is in the capital for the past two days to review poll preparations in the state.

" are being used for the past over two decades. If we take results of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls into account, the results of the assembly polls four months after, it were different.

"We have made football, knowingly or unknowingly... If result is X, then EVMs are okay, and if it is Y, then the EVMs are faulty," Arora said.

He was also asked about the Election Commission's view on the apprehensions raised by political parties over the functioning of EVMs.

"We have taken congnisance of sentiments of people and started the use of VVPAT (Voter verifiable paper audit trail ). There were some problems initially, but arrangements have been made (for its use)," Arora said.

Defending the use of EVMs, the CEC said that "these (EVMs) are made by highly secure companies -- (BEL) and (ECIL), which are involved in making "



He said a technical advisory committee is there to keep an eye on EVM arrangements.

"It has decisive powers, which even the EC did not have. This committee has the best of scientists. Therefore, there are no chances of doubts," Arora said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)