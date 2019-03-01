PM says over 1.1 crore farmers have got Kisan scheme payout

Friday lashed out at the party saying the people did not want 'dynasty' but only 'honesty'.

Launching several projects and laying foundation stone for several others here, said "Every Indian is proud of brave "



He said over 1.1 crore farmers have already received their first instalment of Rs 2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana



"Over 1.1 crore farmers have already got their first instalment directly in their can you imagine a scheme announced on February 1 has become a reality in the same month itself...," he added.

In 2014, it was after thirty years his party got a full majority in Parliament, he said.

By voting for the BJP, the said, "People wanted honesty, not dynasty. People wanted development, not decay. People wanted progress, not policy paralysis."



He said they wanted opportunities, and not obstacles wanted security not stagnation, inclusive growth, not votebank

Flagging off via from here the train which began its inaugural run from Madurai, he said manufactured at the Integral Factory in Chennai is a great example of "Make in "



"I have flagged off the fastest train Tejas and it this is one of the most modern train and is a great example of make in having been manufactured in the ICF of Chennai itself," he said.

Citing saint-poet Tiruvalluvar, he said "When the rare chance comes, seize it to do the rare deed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)