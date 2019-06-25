Ex-CEC Quraishi declines comment on EC's refusal to disclose

-
ALSO READ
Cong slams Modi govt over election commissioner Lavasa recusing himself from meetings
Cong demands inquiry into issues raised by Lavasa, accuses Modi Govt of pressuring EC
Dissent in model code violation cases would not be made public: EC
Election Commissioner submits written response to EC: Sources
I still say transparency is important: EC Ashok Lavasa
-
Former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi Tuesday declined to comment on the Election Commission's refusal to disclose under the RTI Act, dissent notes of its Commissioner Ashok Lavasa on decisions pertaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches, which were alleged to have violated the model code.
"Having been a CEC myself, I wouldn't like to comment on an organisation where I worked", Quraishi said on the EC's stand on the issue.
The EC cited Section 8(1)(g) of the RTI Act, exempting the disclosure of information which would endanger the life or physical safety of any person or identify the source of information or assistance given in confidence for law enforcement or security purposes.
The poll body was responding to Pune-based RTI activist Vihar Durve who had demanded Lavasa's dissent notes, pertaining to speeches made by Modi in rallies at Wardha on April one, Latur on April 9, Patan and Barmer on April 21 and Varanasi on April 25.
Durve had also sought information about the procedure followed and the decision given by the commission with regard to these speeches. This information was also denied, citing Section 8(1)(g) of the act.
Lavasa had reportedly dissented on a series of clean chits given by the Commission to the Prime Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on their speeches.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU