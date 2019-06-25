Ex-CEC Quraishi declines comment on EC's refusal to disclose

Former Chief Election S Y Quraishi Tuesday declined to comment on the Election Commission's refusal to disclose under the Act, dissent notes of its on decisions pertaining to Narendra Modi's speeches, which were alleged to have violated the model code.

"Having been a CEC myself, I wouldn't like to comment on an organisation where I worked", Quraishi said on the EC's stand on the issue.

The cited Section 8(1)(g) of the Act, exempting the disclosure of information which would endanger the life or physical safety of any person or identify the source of information or assistance given in confidence for law enforcement or security purposes.

The poll body was responding to Pune-based activist who had demanded Lavasa's dissent notes, pertaining to speeches made by Modi in rallies at Wardha on April one, Latur on April 9, Patan and Barmer on April 21 and on April 25.

Durve had also sought information about the procedure followed and the decision given by the commission with regard to these speeches. This information was also denied, citing Section 8(1)(g) of the act.

had reportedly dissented on a series of clean chits given by the Commission to the and BJP president on their speeches.

