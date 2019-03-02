Ex-Cong leader joins TDP

Ahead of the Lok Sabha and State assembly polls, former Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy formally joined the in his native district Saturday, ending days of speculation over his political moves.

N Chandrababu Naidu inducted Suryaprakash Reddy, a former union minister, into the TDP at

Reddy's wife and former also joined the TDP.

He is expected to be fielded to the Lok Sabha from constituency that he previously represented twice.

Reddy is the son of former Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy, a of the party during Indira Gandhi's rule and subsequent periods.

Reddy quit the recently and had a dinner meeting with Naidu at the latter's residence here.

Ever since, speculation has been rife that the former Union of State for Railways would join the TDP.

"Kurnool district is facing a severe water problem on the irrigation front and the promised to resolve it. Naidu has been implementing many schemes for the welfare of the farmers," Reddy said.

"All honest people are joining the TDP...," Naidu remarked.

At least four states Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and are scheduled to head for assembly elections in April-May, simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

