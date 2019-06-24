Ex-IAAF chief Lamine Diack to stand trial in France - sources

Diack, the disgraced former of world athletics' ruling body the IAAF, and his son Papa Massata are to stand trial in on charges of corruption and money laundering, sources told AFP.

was between 1999-2015 but his reign ended in chaos amid charges he and his son obstructed sanctions against for doping in return for payments.

Papa Massata Diack, who has never been questioned by French officials, is one of five others who will face trial on the same charges.

The French investigation into began in 2015 when Britain's took over from the 86-year-old Senegalese as

French prosecutors took up the case because they suspect money was laundered in

The backdrop to the investigation is the system of state-sponsored doping uncovered in by the (WADA).

Prosecutors allege that Diack was prepared to accept funding for political campaigns in in return for anti-doping officials turning a blind eye to Russian athletes caught doping.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)