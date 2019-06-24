Sena's Neelam Gorhe becomes Dy Chairperson of Maha Council

-
ALSO READ
Ruckus in Maharashtra Legislative Council over 'Budget leak' on Twitter
Leader of Opposition status to Wadettiwar to be conditional?
Maha to make Marathi mandatory in CBSE, ICSE schools in state
Cong likely to get LoP post in Maha Assembly on Mon
Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Shivajirao Deshmukh dead
-
Shiv Sena legislator Neelam Gorhe was on Monday unanimously elected deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.
Council Chairman Ramraje Nimblkar announced Gorhe's appointment to the post.
She is the first woman to be appointed deputy chairperson of the state Legislative Council, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the House.
Gorhe, a third-term MLC, earlier also filed her nomination for the post in 2015, but later withdrew it.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU