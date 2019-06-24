JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

HC upholds jail term of industry owner for causing water pollution
Business Standard

Sena's Neelam Gorhe becomes Dy Chairperson of Maha Council

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Shiv Sena legislator Neelam Gorhe was on Monday unanimously elected deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Council Chairman Ramraje Nimblkar announced Gorhe's appointment to the post.

She is the first woman to be appointed deputy chairperson of the state Legislative Council, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the House.

Gorhe, a third-term MLC, earlier also filed her nomination for the post in 2015, but later withdrew it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 16:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU