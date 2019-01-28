Bhopal Gas Tragedy: SC to hear in April Centre's plea seeking additional funds for compensating victims

The Monday agreed to hear in April the Centre's plea seeking Rs 7,844 crore as additional fund from the successor firms of US-based Corporation, now owned by Dow Chemicals, for giving compensation to victims of the 1984 Gas Tragedy.

A bench comprising and Justice said it would hear the central government's curative petition for enhanced compensation for the victims in April.

The Centre is seeking a direction to and other firms for Rs 7,844 crore additional amount over and above the earlier settlement amount of USD 470 million for paying compensation to the

Over 3,000 people had died in the tragedy due to release of methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas.

The Corporation (UCC) gave a compensation of USD 470 million (Rs 715 crore) after the from the on the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984, killed over 3,000 people and affected 1.02 lakh others.

The survivors of the 1984 tragedy have been fighting for long for adequate compensation and proper medical treatment for ailments caused by the toxic leak.

The families of the deceased and people who bore the brunt of the industrial disaster were planning to sign a petition, to be sent to the Supreme Court, requesting it to start hearing a curative petition of the government filed in December 2010 for more compensation.

The victims of the "world's worst disaster" had not been paid adequately by US-based UCC now owned by Dow Chemicals, Madhya Pradesh's Gas Tragedy Relief and had told

On June 7, 2010, a court had convicted seven executives of Union Carbide Limited (UCIL) to two years' imprisonment in connection with the incident.

Then UCC chairman, was the prime accused in the case but did not appear for the trial. On February 1, 1992, the declared him an absconder.

The courts in Bhopal had issued non-bailable warrants against Anderson twice -- in 1992 and 2009.

Anderson died in September, 2014.

