It's very exciting: Naomi Watts on 'Game of Thrones' prequel

Watts says it is "exciting" to headline the prequel of HBO's hit series "Game of Thrones".

In an interview with Variety on the sidelines of Sundance Film Festival, Watts, 50, could not contain her enthusiasm at becoming a part of the epic fantasy world of the "Game of Thrones".

"It's a fantastic world, isn't it? I think there's so many brilliant elements to that series that make it very exciting, very appealing. I don't want to dig myself into a big hole here. All I want to say is it's very exciting... I'll say that again and again and again and nothing else," she said.

When asked if she was prepared for the hysteria that comes along with the new series, the said, "I don't know. We'll see. I know it's pretty huge and that might take some adjusting, but there's a reason for that fandom. I think it's just so well done."



According to the network, the new show will be set thousands of years before the events of "Game of Thrones"



The yet-untitled project hails from creator and George RR Martin. The show's pilot is based on a story from Goldman and Martin, with teleplay credited to Goldman.

It will chronicle the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. From the horrifying secrets of Westeros's history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, the official logline of the show read



The new show's cast also includes Josh Whitehouse, Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, and

