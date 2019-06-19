Explosion in garbage heap injures 3 children

-
Three children were seriously injured in an explosion in a garbage heap in Purbalyan village here, police said Wednesday.
The incident took place when the trio was playing near the garbage heap on Tuesday evening in the village which comes under the jurisdiction of Mansur police station, they said.
According to preliminary investigation, some powder used for making firecrackers, which was present in the garbage heap, led to the explosion, police said.
The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, they added.
