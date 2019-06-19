JUST IN
PTI Stories » National » News

Business Standard

PM Modi wishes good health, long life to Rahul on his birthday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished good health and a long life to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.

"Best wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life," he said in a tweet.

The two leaders were involved in a war of words in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, in which the BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority.

Gandhi was born on this day in 1970.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 08:50 IST

