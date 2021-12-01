India's merchandise exports rise 26% in Nov; trade deficit at record $23 bn

India's merchandise exports in November rose by 26.49 per cent to $29.88 billion on account of healthy growth in sectors such as engineering, petroleum, chemicals and marine products, according to provisional data released by the government on Wednesday.

The exports stood at $23.62 billion in November 2020.

Imports in November were at $53.15 billion, an increase of 57.18 per cent over $33.81 billion in the same month of 2020, leaving a record merchandise trade deficit of $23.27 billion in November compared with $10.19 billion a year ago

"India's merchandise exports in April-November 2021 was $262.46 billion, an increase of 50.71 per cent over $174.15 billion in April-November 2020 and an increase of 24.29 per cent over $211.17 billion in April-November 2019," the commerce ministry said.

Imports in April-November 2021 grew by 75.39 per cent to $384.44 billion.

Trade deficit stood at $121.98 billion during the eight-month period of this fiscal.

