Extra-marital affairs have become social evil contributing to crime: HC

The Wednesday observed that extra-marital relationships have become a "dangerous social evil" contributing to various crimes and sought details from the Central and the governments on such cases registered in the last 10 years.

A bench of justices N and made the observation while quashing the detention order of an accused in a murder case resulting from an illicit affair here in 2017.

The bench also posed a series of questions, including whether mega television serials and cinema were a major reason for the spurt in extra-marital relationships.

It noted that many heinous crimes, including ghastly murders, assaults, kidnappings, etc., were committed because of clandestine relationships and were increasing alarmingly day-by-day.

Most of the killings were committed by either the husband or the wife to eliminate his or her cheating partner, the paramour and, shockingly, even children, it said.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing to the third week of June.

