Facebook prohibits foreign-funded ads for Indonesia election

says it will not allow election advertisements for Indonesia's upcoming that are purchased from outside the country.

The announcement on Facebook's website says the restriction took effect Monday morning and is part of "safeguarding election integrity on our platform."



has been criticised for allowing foreign interests to use its site to disseminate ads that may have influenced the outcomes of the last US and the UK referendum on leaving the

The company said it's using a mix of automated and human intervention to identify foreign-funded election ads.

Indonesia, the world's third-largest democracy, votes for on April 17.

The campaign pits against former

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)