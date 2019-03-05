Manchester City owners likely to invest in Indian club this year: Chief Executive Soriano

English giants City's owners Group (CFG) are planning to invest in an Indian team by the end of this year, said

City owner Sheikh of Abu Dhabi Royal Family, has recently purchased a Chinese third division club Sichuan Jiuniu, a seventh addition to their bouquet of clubs, which also include New York City, Melbourne City, Japan's Yokohama F Marinos, Atletico Torque and Girona.

"We have some interest in some markets and countries where there is a genuine passion and opportunities, like China, but also So there might be other opportunities in Asia," Sorianio was quoted by

The said that City, currently on top of points table, have been exploring the Indian market for the past two years now.

"With all these developments, we have to be patient. We have been looking at for nearly two years now. I would say this year we'll end up doing an investment in India," he said.

Soriano termed it as a "natural pace of growth" where the club is looking at adding a few more clubs to their already growing list.

He said: "As we see it now, there is a natural pace of growth that we will follow that takes us to more than seven teams, but not 100 teams.

"I cannot see 10 years ahead but the group might have two or three teams more. Is this going to change in five years and we're going to have more? Maybe, [but] I don't know that. But to complete the vision that we had six years ago, I think we will have maybe two or three clubs more.

