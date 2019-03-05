India nominates NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand for post of FAO Director General

has nominated Aayog member and agricultural economics and policy expert to lead a specialised agency of the focussed on achieving for all.

The (FAO), in a statement Monday, said that five candidates have been presented by FAO member countries for the post of to be elected in June 2019.

Election for the agency's top leadership post with a four-year term of office starting on August 2019 will take place in between June 22-29 at the 41st Session of FAO's Conference in Rome, the highest governing body of the Organisation said.

The deadline for nominations was February 28.

The other candidates, each nominated by his/her government, in fray are Mdi Moungui of Cameroon, Qu Dongyu of China, of and Davit Kirvalidze of

Members will cast their vote on a one country-one vote basis in a secret ballot which requires a simple majority for a valid outcome.

The next of FAO will be appointed for the period August 1, 2019 to July 31, 2023 and will be eligible for only one additional mandate of four years.

The new will succeed Jos Graziano da Silva, who was first elected in 2011 and has served two consecutive terms.

Since the establishment of FAO in 1945, there have been eight Directors-General, including Binay Ranjan Sen of from 1956-1967.

Currently a member of Aayog, Chand has a PhD in Agricultural Economics from (IARI),

He is Fellow, and Indian Society of Agricultural Economics, according to his profile on the Aayog website.

He has experience of 33 years in research and teaching in the field of agricultural economics and policy and has been involved in policy formulation for agriculture sector for the last 15 years.

Prior to joining NITI Aayog, he was the of and Policy Research,

