Family Nest Real Estates Pvt Ltd Bagged the Star Performer Award in Baku Azerbaijan

/ -- Family Nest Real Estates, one of the top most Real Estate Consultant of Chandigarh, was honoured with the prestigious Award for Business Excellence at a Reward Meet in Baku, Azerbaijan; organised by CURO One, New Chandigarh; to recognise Top Real Estate Consultants from North India. Jatin Mohan Seth, Director, Family Nest Real Estates, says, "We thank the Sales Team & Management of CURO Group for their total support at all times. We also take this opportunity to thank all our patrons, for their continued support. Right now we are integrating a lot of good technology into our services which will further improve the way we deliver services to our clients." On the real estate growth prospects in Chandigarh Tricity, Jatin Mohan Seth is particularly bullish on Mohali. He says, "Following the setting up of Medicity, an ancillary site comprising multi speciality hospitals, in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur Garibdas) and IT City, a site for IT companies, near airport road, the Punjab Government is set to establish a bio-technology park near Mohali. The government will be offering land to bio-technology companies, for setting up the park, in the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2019, scheduled to be held in December. So, investors' interest in Mohali will continue, over the short term as well as long term."



The Galleria at Curo One offers outstanding commercial opportunities in New Chandigarh's best address, it will boast the advantages of first Multiplexes to come up in New Chandigarh under the brand name of PVR. Mr Abhinav Garg, Director, CURO India Pvt Ltd; says, "Over the years, rentals in organised retail, entertainment and F&B space have been steadily increasing, as demand from both International & Domestic Brands continues to rise. Online retailers that have opened standalone stores & small touch points in offline space are also adding to the overall demand for retail space. We are ideally located to provide maximum visibilty & footfalls to these brands."



About CURO GroupCURO was founded in the year 1987 by first generation entrepreneur Mr. Pawan Garg. It started its journey as a leading automobile Dealer & over period of time the Group accumulated a substantial land bank in Delhi NCR and northern India to diversify into the Real Estate Industry.

CURO Group's existing Real Estate portfolio consists of delivered landmark projects like CURO HighStreet (Premium Retail destinations) in Jalandhar, Curo Square (Flamez Mall) at Ludhiana, Curo Homez and other land banks under planning. The Group is credited with introduction of PVR Brand in Punjab with successfully running Multiplexes in Ludhiana & Jalandhar and an upcoming PVR Multiplex in CURO One Galleria, New Chandigarh.

CURO group's upcoming project Curo One at New Chandigarh is a landmark 10 acre mixed-use development consisting of commercial, retail, entertainment and high end residential units. It aims to host the widest and the most desired Brands. Being built on the key intersection on Madhya Marg Extension, it is located at '0' KMS from Chandigarh.

About Family Nest Real Estates Pvt Ltd



Family Nest Real Estates (P) Ltd. is one of the leading Real Estate Consultancy Services Company, based in Chandigarh, with presence in Real Estate sector since 2007. The Promoter Jatin Mohan Seth is an Engineer by education and has worked in various well respected Companies before starting with this venture. Besides the Promoter, there is a team of highly motivated Professionals & Business Associates, who work together to make this venture a success.

Family Nest Real Estates is closely associated with all renowned builders like Shapoorji Pallonji, CURO India, ATS, Bestech, DLF, OMAXE, Emaar India, Hero Homes, Homeland, Ambika Realcon, GBP, Sushma, HLP Group, Wave Estate, ESCON, Beverly Golf; to name a few.

The assurance of consistent ethical dealing with clients reflects in the motto - 'We UNCOMPLICATE Property Buying.'



