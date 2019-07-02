Farmer found hanging from tree in Rajasthan's Baran

A 42-year-old farmer, apparently distressed over his poor financial condition and illness of his two children, was found hanging from a tree on his field in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said on Tuesday.

Hajarilal Gujjar is suspected to have committed suicide on Monday night at Bhoat village in Mangrol area, an officer said, adding that he had left no suicide note. The incident comes 10 days after another farmer had committed suicide in the district.

The three bighas of land owned by Gujjar, a father of four children, had been yielding no good crop for the past couple of years, Manglore police station incharge Aashish Bhargav, said.

Gujjar and his elder brother, Ramnarayan, had taken a bank loan of Rs 1.97 lakh and the latter was regularly paying the monthly installment of Rs 7,000, Bhargav said.

Family members said Gujjar was distressed over his poor financial condition and the prolonged illness of two of his children, the officer said.

The body has been handed over to the family after a post-mortem and a case has been registered, the officer added.

