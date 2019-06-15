Fatherhood makes me feel good about myself: Tusshar Kapoor

describes fatherhood as a life long vision which has made him feel more complete and confident as a person.

The 42-year-old became single parent to his son, Laksshya, through surrogacy in 2016.

Ahead of Father's Day, the says for him, fatherhood is all about a feeling which does not ever go away.

"I feel more confident as a father, I feel my life has a purpose and feel more fulfilled and accomplished. When a day ends, I feel I've done a lot, even when I'm on holiday, I don't feel like I am not working," Tusshar tells

"Fatherhood makes me feel good about myself, makes me feel complete. It has also made me manage my time and more organised because you've to work with a clock work precision when you're a father," he added.

The "Golmaal" actor said he had a "positive nervousness" before becoming a father and took the decision only when he felt he was ready.

"I was always very fond of babies, so it didn't feel like fatherhood would be a burden ever. But the calling never came till I decided to be a father. I took this step only when I felt the time has come."



But many still find it a bit daunting to turn a single parent without getting married, for the responsibilities which will come along with the decision.

Tusshar says it has to be a well thought out decision, one which requires a lot of acceptance of the self.

"It's normal to be scared. It okay to be a single parent. If you accept yourself then even the society will accept you. The fear is about whether I'll be able to take up the responsibility or not.

"If you have the infrastructure and means to take care of a child, then better late than never. Do it when you feel is the right time."



Tusshar says being a father from the movie industry can be a bit challenging but the difficulties are not restricted to just the film line.

"It's hugely compromised for movie stars, no matter how much they try. A lot of times, specially in the earlier years, father's probably left it to the mothers.

"That also happens outside of the film line, a lot of busy fathers think the mothers will do everything and I can just have a special appearance in the child's life... But that's not necessarily restricted to movies.

