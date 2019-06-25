FCA India starts nationwide sale of Jeep Compass Trailhawk priced at Rs 26.8 lakh

Automobiles (FCA) Tuesday launched nationwide sales of its locally made Compass Trailhawk all-wheel drive model priced at Rs 26.8 lakh.

The Compass Trailhawk is powered by a BS-VI compliant 2-litre turbodiesel engine delivering 170 horse power (HP) mated with an all-new 9-speed automatic transmission, said in a statement.

The model will be will be available for purchase at all 82 - all across the country with immediate effect, it added.

The Compass range begins at a price of Rs 15.6 lakh (all-India).

"We are offering a lot more of the Jeep DNA in the Trailhawk which we believe Indian customers will appreciate and enjoy," said.

Among others features, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk has 'Rock Mode' terrain selection adding to its off-roading capability with options of auto, snow, mud and sand modes.

It is also equipped with six airbags, including side full curtain airbags, along with roll over mitigation feature that senses excessive tilting on either side and intuitively activates side airbags and protects all occupants in a roll-over situation.

