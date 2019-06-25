JUST IN
FCA India starts nationwide sale of Jeep Compass Trailhawk priced at Rs 26.8 lakh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India Tuesday launched nationwide sales of its locally made Jeep Compass Trailhawk all-wheel drive model priced at Rs 26.8 lakh.

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk is powered by a BS-VI compliant 2-litre turbodiesel engine delivering 170 horse power (HP) mated with an all-new 9-speed automatic transmission, FCA India said in a statement.

The model will be will be available for purchase at all 82 FCA - all brand retail touch points across the country with immediate effect, it added.

The Jeep Compass range begins at a price of Rs 15.6 lakh (all-India).

"We are offering a lot more of the Jeep DNA in the Trailhawk which we believe Indian customers will appreciate and enjoy," FCA India President and Managing Director Kevin Flynn said.

Among others features, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk has 'Rock Mode' terrain selection adding to its off-roading capability with options of auto, snow, mud and sand modes.

It is also equipped with six airbags, including side full curtain airbags, along with roll over mitigation feature that senses excessive tilting on either side and intuitively activates side airbags and protects all occupants in a roll-over situation.

