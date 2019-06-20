Kia Motors announces global debut of SUV Seltos in India

South Korean auto Thursday announced global debut of its SUV Seltos in India, where it plans to launch four new models in the next two years.

The Seltos has been designed and developed keeping the Indian market in mind but will be exported from the company's plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, to Middle East, Africa, and other Asian countries.

"Kia Motors' project plays a crucial role in our global plans... We have invested tremendous amount of and resources to position as a primary of Kia's future success," Corporation told reporters here.

He said the plant will manufacture four new models, including the Seltos, in the next two years.

Overall, Kia has invested USD 2 billion in India, including USD 1.1 billion at the plant which has a capacity of 3 lakh units annually, he added.

Earlier, Kia had stated that it was considering to bring six models in three years, which is one model every six months, including an India-exclusive electric vehicle.

The company, however, is not considering the which accounts for about 70 per cent of the total market.

Park said Kia is beginning its journey in with 265 touch points in 160 cities. It will be increased to 300 by 2020 and 350 by 2021.

"While Seltos has been designed and developed for the Indian market, it will be sold globally," he said.

If Seltos can satisfy the Indian customers, it can be sold in other markets such as Middle East, Africa, and Asia, he added.

Reiterating the significance of Kia's presence in the country, Park said India will have a " positive impact" on sales strategy of the company, which has a total global combined capacity of 4.1 million units annually.

