JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Gold futures surge Rs 147 on firm global cues

Curfew continues for fourth day in Jammu, relaxation likely later
Business Standard

FERA case: SC stays trial court proceedings against TTV Dhinakaran

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court Monday stayed the proceedings of a Chennai court relating to the 1996 Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) case lodged against AMMK leader TV Dhinakaran.

A bench headed by Chief Justice issued notice to Dhinakaran and sought his reply on the petition filed by ED challenging the Madras High Court order of June 25, 2018.

The bench, also comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna, was not in agreement with the Enforcement Directorate that the trial should continue during the pendency of the appeal before the apex court.

The probe agency had filed an appeal against the high court order by which lower court was directed to order the ED to provide copies of the documents of the case to Dhinakaran.

The high court had also dispensed with the appearance of Dhinakaran except when ordered by the trial court.

The case against Dhinakaran was that he allegedly acquired USD 1,04,93,313 in foreign exchange without obtaining permission from the Reserve Bank of India and deposited it in the current account of Dipper Investments Ltd., a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, and having account with Barclays Bank in UK.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 13:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements