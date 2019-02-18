Two Nepalese women held for possessing drugs

Two Nepalese women were arrested by the police after cannabis worth about Rs 2 crore was recovered from their possession in Rupaideeha area along the India-Nepal border, police said Monday.
Mayadevi (40) and Sirkumari Kami (28) were arrested on Sunday after SSB personnel stopped them and found drugs in their possession, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.
Both of them have been sent to jail.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
