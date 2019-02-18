Two Nepalese women held for possessing drugs

Two Nepalese women were arrested by the police after worth about Rs 2 crore was recovered from their possession in Rupaideeha area along the India- border, police said Monday.

Mayadevi (40) and Sirkumari Kami (28) were arrested on Sunday after SSB personnel stopped them and found drugs in their possession, of Police said.

Both of them have been sent to jail.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)