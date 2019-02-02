Fernandes' ashes buried at Bejai church cemetery

-
: The ashes of late Union minister and labour leader George Fernades were buried at the church cemetery in his native place Bejai near here Saturday evening.
His brother Michael Fernandes handed over the ashes to Fr Wilson Vitus DSouza, the parish priest of Bejai church.
A prayer service in memory of George Fernandes was held at the church cemetery.
City mayor Bhaskar Moily, former MLC Capt Ganesh Karnik, and corporator Lancelot Pinto were among those present.
Later a condolence meeting was held at the T V Raman Pail hall in the city by the Citizens Council.
Michael Fernandes, Nalin Kumar Kateel MP, Vedavyas Kamath MLA, former bishop of Mangaluru diocese Aloysius Paul DSouza, Alvas Educational Trust chairman Mohan Alva and Nitte university chancellor Vinay Hegde spoke at the meeting.
The 88-year-old former defence minister passed away in New Delhi on January 29 after suffering from a prolonged illness.
