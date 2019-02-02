Fernandes' ashes buried at Bejai church cemetery

: The ashes of late Union minister and labour leader were buried at the church in his native place near here Saturday evening.

His brother handed over the ashes to Fr DSouza, the of church.

A prayer service in memory of was held at the church

Bhaskar Moily, former MLC Capt Ganesh Karnik, and corporator Lancelot Pinto were among those present.

Later a condolence meeting was held at the T V Raman Pail hall in the city by the

Michael Fernandes, Nalin Kumar Kateel MP, Vedavyas Kamath MLA, former of Mangaluru diocese Aloysius Paul DSouza, and Nitte university chancellor spoke at the meeting.

The 88-year-old former passed away in New Delhi on January 29 after suffering from a prolonged illness.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)