Army chief to review operational preparedness during his

of the Staff, Bipin Rawat, Saturday arrived at Rangapahar station, on a two-day visit during which he will review operational preparedness of formations in the region.

On his arrival, the was received by Officer Commanding-in- Eastern Command Lieutenant MM Naravane and was briefed by General Officer Commanding Spear Corps,

The Spear Corps, besides undertaking extensive Counter Insurgency operations in North Eastern states is also responsible for operations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in

The Army Chief expressed satisfaction with the operational preparedness along the LAC and appreciated the conduct of people friendly counter insurgency operations by the Spear Corps, PRO Defence Col. C Konwer said.

Gen also complimented the troops for ensuring peace and tranquility in the region by their dedicated hard work in difficult terrain and operational conditions.

The Army chief interacted with the officers and troops of and asked them to work tirelessly and in a professional manner to accomplish their task.

He is scheduled to pay a visit to Kohima and Itanagar.

