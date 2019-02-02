Leopard cub smuggled from Bangkok seized, sent to zoo in

In an unusual case of smuggling, an about one-month old leopard cub was found in the baggage of a passenger who arrived from Saturday at the here, Customs officials said.

The cub was handed over to the Forest department personnel who lodged it in the here, they said adding a case was being registered against the passenger, who claimed he was only a courier.

The animal was found in a plastic basket in the bag of when the officials, acting on a tip-off, examined his checked-in luggage.

Mohideen (45), who arrived by a flight, was also handed over to the Forest department, they said.

Though Customs officials had foiled of star tortoises in the past, this was perhaps the first time they have stumbled upon a leopard cub in recent years.

"The animal was in a state of shock and was making trill sounds and appeared to be weak. The Customs officers fed the cub milk in a feeding bottle..," of Customs Rajan Chaudhary said in a release.

Officials of the Wildlife Control Bureau and zoo veterinarians were alerted who identified the animal as a female leopard cub, weighing 1.1 kg and about a month old and in a good condition.

"The leopard cub was seized under the Customs, Wild Life Protect Acts and as per the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora."



A senior zoo told that the cub has been brought in and was being taken care as per a protocol to be followed in such situations.

To a question, the said a key priority was to de-stress the animal, adding higher authorities would take a call on whether it would remain the zoo or has to be sent back to

On the motive for bringing in the animal and the offences for which the passenger has been booked, another forest said,"questioning is underway and a case is being registered."



Pleading ignorance about the presence of the animal in the basket and the person who had handed it over to him, the passenger claimed that he only acted as a courier.

He was informed someone would collect it from him and give him money, the passenger told officials during questioning.

