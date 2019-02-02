Rajapaksa may lead proposed political alliance in Lanka

Sri Lanka's on Saturday indicated that he would lead the proposed political alliance, which would function as the and also fight all upcoming elections in the island nation.

The led by Rajapaksa's new political outfit -- the People's Party (SLPP) -- has announced that they would form the broadest political alliance. It also demanded a fresh poll in the country.

"The of the new alliance needs to be me," Rajapaksa told reporters in Kandy town.

The elections to six provincial councils in Lanka are long overdue and are expected to be held in the next two-three months and the is looking towards winning them under the broader alliance to be formed.

Meanwhile, Maithripala Sirisena's Freedom Party (SLFP), which is also a part of the proposed alliance, wants Sirisena to run for his second term against United National Party's (UNP) candidate in the forthcoming presidential polls, scheduled to be held in 2020.

While members have been publicly promoting Sirisena as the next presidential candidate, Rajapaksa's SLPP front liners have gone on record saying that the main challenger should be a SLPP member.

The catch, however, is that Rajapaksa is constitutionally barred from running for a third term as he was twice elected -- in 2005 and in 2010.

When asked about promoting Sirisena to run for his second term, Rajapaksa said, "We will decide that at the right time.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)