China hands expanded section of over 10-km Kathmandu road to Oli

The ties between and have become even more special with polished diplomatic relationships, K P said on Tuesday as handed over a newly build 10-km-long section of road in the national capital here.

China's Ambassador to Hou Yanqi officially handed a symbolic key of the Rs 513 crore (Rs 5.13 billion) expanded Kalanki-Koteshwor road section to at a function in Lalitpur in

The eight-lane road was built by the Chinese firm, Shanghai Construction, in five years with the financial assistance from

thanked the for providing financial assistance in building the infrastructure and its contribution in other sectors, including hydropower, agriculture and education.

"For centuries, and were connected by hills, mountains and rivers; now, the ties between the two have become even more special with polished diplomatic relationships," he said.

The Chinese envoy, while handing over the key, said the project was delayed due to various reasons, including the 2015 Gorkha Earthquake, blockade at the Indo-Nepal border and problems related to the land acquisitions.

However, the Nepalese media termed the newly built Kalanki-Koteshwor road section as a death trap due to lack of facilities, like lack of overhead bridge, road dividers and traffic light, and zebra crossings for the convenience of pedestrians.

"The newly opened eight-lane Kalanki-Koteshwor road section had become a death trap," said a report in The Post, adding that nine people were killed and 172 injured in this section in past four months.

