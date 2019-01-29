China hands expanded section of over 10-km Kathmandu road to Oli

The ties between Nepal and China have become even more special with polished diplomatic relationships, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli said on Tuesday as Beijing handed over a newly build 10-km-long section of road in the national capital here.
China's Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi officially handed a symbolic key of the Rs 513 crore (Rs 5.13 billion) expanded Kalanki-Koteshwor road section to Oli at a function in Lalitpur in Kathmandu.
The eight-lane road was built by the Chinese firm, Shanghai Construction, in five years with the financial assistance from China.
Oli thanked the Chinese government for providing financial assistance in building the infrastructure and its contribution in other sectors, including hydropower, agriculture and education.
"For centuries, Nepal and China were connected by hills, mountains and rivers; now, the ties between the two countries have become even more special with polished diplomatic relationships," he said.
The Chinese envoy, while handing over the key, said the project was delayed due to various reasons, including the 2015 Gorkha Earthquake, blockade at the Indo-Nepal border and problems related to the land acquisitions.
However, the Nepalese media termed the newly built Kalanki-Koteshwor road section as a death trap due to lack of facilities, like lack of overhead bridge, road dividers and traffic light, and zebra crossings for the convenience of pedestrians.
"The newly opened eight-lane Kalanki-Koteshwor road section had become a death trap," said a report in The Kathmandu Post, adding that nine people were killed and 172 injured in this section in past four months.
