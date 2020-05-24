Festival eve sales dip, TN all set for low-key Ramzan celebrations

Ramzan celebrations are set to



be a low-key affair on Monday in Tamil Nadu with Muslims preparing to offer prayers at their homes and the usual festival eve sale in shopping hubs have taken a dip and the festive spirit is subdued.

As mosques are also not open for congregational prayers in view of the lockdown, jamaths everywhere have sent messages to the people to offer prayers at home.

"Not only we have been asked to offer prayers at home, but we have also been told to avoid buying new clothes as many people are not in a position to buy anything now. Instead, we have been asked by elders to gift whatever is possible to the needy besides food," said S Mohammed adding "festival eve shopping is not on cards."



Culinary offerings to tickle taste buds including chicken and mutton delicacies are however, on the menu to be shared with the needy and friends, he added.

While some cloth retailers said they still had unsold stocks bought in bulk during Deepavali, there were others who have not purchased more due to lack of both sale and income, Ibrahim, one of the long-time traders in city said.

"Even if some body has stocks, people do not prefer to buy as the mood this time is not conducive. Either someone in family does not have a job or they do not have any kind of income due to the pandemic," he told P T I adding retail outlets have only recently resumed business after commencement of lockdown on March 24 evening.

The advisory to offer prayers at home due to the pandemic was also among the reasons for dampened festival spirit, he said.

Nasser Ahamed, another trader engaged in exports and imports of clothes, said the month of Ramzan is considered as holy wherein people donate food, new clothes.

However, this time around, it did not happen, he said.

"Since people are not having income or not witnessing any business, they are celebrating with whatever is available. That is the situation now," he said.

