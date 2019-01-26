JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Bring ordinance on reservation roster for teaching positions, Manoj Jha writes to Javadekar
Business Standard

Fifty mass graves discovered in western DR Congo: UN rights group

AFP  |  Kinshasa 

More than 50 mass graves have been identified in western DR Congo after a spate of killings in the region, a UN rights group said on Saturday.

"There are more than 50 mass graves, as well as common and individual graves that we have identified" in Yumbi in western Mai-Ndombe province, said Abdoul Aziz Thioye, director of the UN Human Rights Joint Office (UNJHRO) in DRC.

It conducted a joint fact-finding mission with local authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 23:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements