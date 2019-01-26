Fifty mass graves discovered in western DR Congo: UN rights group

More than 50 mass graves have been identified in western DR after a spate of killings in the region, a UN rights group said on Saturday.

"There are more than 50 mass graves, as well as common and individual graves that we have identified" in Yumbi in western province, said Abdoul Aziz Thioye, of the (UNJHRO) in DRC.

It conducted a joint fact-finding mission with local authorities.

