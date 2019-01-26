Pak to receive USD 4.5 billion oil financing facility from Islamic Development Bank

Cash-strapped said on Saturday that the (IDB) was providing it a three-year USD 4.5 billion financing facility, which will ease pressure on its balance-of-payments.

The ministry said that USD 1.5 billion worth of on deferred payment each year by the had been agreed. The program will continue for three years.

The facility was already activated in July 2018 and the ministry said received worth USD 100 million in the first phase under the agreement with

is also negotiating a USD 8 billion bailout package from the (IMF) to overcome a severe balance-of-payments crisis that threatens to cripple the country's

The government reached out to some "friendly countries" for economic assistance including Saudi Arabia, and the UAE since assumed office in August and has received financial help to a great extent.

The government was also working with the for a similar agreement to provide (LNG) on deferred payments.

The arrangement with the is in addition to agreement with to provide oil worth USD 3 billion on deferred payments.

Officials said the under arrangement with will start by middle of February.

Pakistan is also engaged with the UAE to get a facility on the pattern of

Both and UAE also agreed to provide USD 3 billion each to ease pressure.

has already credited the pledged USD 3 billion while UAE has provided USD 1 billion so far.

Pakistan foreign reserves were boosted after payments by the friendly countries, giving enough time to the government to negotiate a bailout package with the IMF, according to officials.

