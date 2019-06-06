Fincare Small Finance Bank strengthens presence in TN

-
: Fincare Small Finance Bank, as part of its expansion plan, has set up its third outlet here taking the total of such branch count to 80 in Tamil Nadu.
The move comes in the backdrop of the bank which is steadily increasing presence in the state with a comprehensive product basket for meeting both credit and deposit needs of people.
Commenting on the inauguration of the new outlet here recently, the bank's MD and CEO Rajeev Yadav said, "To cater to the banking appetite of our esteemed customers here, we are opening the outlet in the prestigious upmarket Anna Nagar."
"Our offerings are tailored to address the high-interest deposit needs of retail clients as well as business loan needs of small enterprises", he said.
Fincare Small Finance Bank has over 15.5 lakh customers through a network of 570 banking outlets in 12 states and one union territory.
Total business of the bank as of March 2019 grew by 95 per cent to Rs 5,573.4 crore. The bank had reported net profits at Rs 101.98 crore, it added.
