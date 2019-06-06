Fincare Small Finance Bank strengthens presence in TN

: Fincare Small Finance Bank, as part of its expansion plan, has set up its third outlet here taking the total of such branch count to 80 in

The move comes in the backdrop of the which is steadily increasing presence in the state with a comprehensive product basket for meeting both credit and deposit needs of people.

Commenting on the inauguration of the new outlet here recently, the bank's MD and said, "To cater to the appetite of our esteemed customers here, we are opening the outlet in the prestigious upmarket "



"Our offerings are tailored to address the high-interest deposit needs of as well as business loan needs of small enterprises", he said.

Fincare Small Finance has over 15.5 lakh customers through a network of 570 outlets in 12 states and one union territory.

Total business of the as of March 2019 grew by 95 per cent to Rs 5,573.4 crore. The bank had reported net profits at Rs 101.98 crore, it added.

