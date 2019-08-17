Fire breaks out at AIIMS, 22 fire tenders rushed; no casualties reported

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

AIIMS
AIIMS. Photo: PTI

A fire broke out at the AIIMS on Saturday evening and 22 fire tenders were rushed to the site.

Dark plumes of smoke were seen billowing out from top of the premier health institute.

There was no immediate report of anyone being injured in the blaze.

A Delhi Fire Services official said that they received a call of fire in the PC and Teaching Block of the hospital at around 5 PM and 22 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to contain it.

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley is admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the cardio-neuro centre, housed in a different building in the complex.
First Published: Sat, August 17 2019. 17:50 IST

