Arun Jaitley admitted to ICU, 'haemodynamically stable' now: AIIMS

-
ALSO READ
Arun Jaitley likely to resume charge of FinMin today, to attend CCS meet
Former FM Arun Jaitley likely to move to new official residence soon
Will maintain current fiscal glidepath if voted back to power: FM Jaitley
BJP manifesto rooted in reality, prepared with nationalist vision: Jaitley
Cabinet clears ordinance on reservation roster for university faculty
-
Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS in Delhi on Friday after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness, and is "haemodynamically stable".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey are at the hospital to enquire about his health condition.
"Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS today morning. He is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors. At present, he is haemodynamically stable," the AIIMS said in a statement.
Jaitley, 66, was admitted at the Cardio-Neuro Centre of the hospital around 10 am, according to the hospital.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU