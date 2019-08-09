Arun Jaitley admitted to ICU, 'haemodynamically stable' now: AIIMS

JUST IN
President gives assent to Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation legislation
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS in Delhi on Friday after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness, and is "haemodynamically stable".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey are at the hospital to enquire about his health condition.

"Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS today morning. He is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors. At present, he is haemodynamically stable," the AIIMS said in a statement.

Jaitley, 66, was admitted at the Cardio-Neuro Centre of the hospital around 10 am, according to the hospital.
First Published: Fri, August 09 2019. 21:10 IST

