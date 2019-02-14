Fire at commercial building in Delhi's Naraina

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A fire broke out at a commercial building in west Delhi's Naraina on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service said.

A call was received at 7.10 AM after which 23 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire service officer said.

No causality was reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, he said.

The incident occurred days after a massive fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh claimed 17 lives.

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 09:20 IST

