Fire breaks out at under-construction Navy warship

A major fire broke out at an under-construction of the at Mazgaon Dockyard here Friday evening and one person was suspected to be trapped inside, a said.

"Under-construction 'Visakhapatnam' caught fire at 5.44 pm. The blaze erupted on the second deck of the ship," said P S Rahangdale, the of city fire brigade.

Eight fire-fighting engines, along with quick-response vehicle, have been pressed into service to extinguish the blaze, he said.

"Fire is confined to second and third deck of the Fire-fighting operation is underway along with Dockyard fire-fighters. Smoke has spread in the warship. We suspect that one person is trapped inside," said.

"The cause of the fire will be ascertained after a proper inquiry, but the first priority is to douse the fire with a minimum loss," another said.

Mazgaon Dockyard is the only facility in having capability to build sub-marines. Visakhapatnam, the largest warship of its class, was unveiled for construction in Mazgaon Docks in April 2015.

It is the first of the four stealth guided missile destroyers to be built under Project 15-B Class.

