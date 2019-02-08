Firm linked to ex-CBI interim director Nageswara Rao's wife raided in Kolkata

A day before Rajeev Kumar's scheduled questioning by sleuths, the city police Friday conducted raids on two properties of a company, allegedly linked to the agency's former Nageswara Rao's wife, a senior said.

The raids were conducted in two offices of -- one in the city and the other in adjoining -- as part of the city police's probe into an old complaint lodged at the Bowbazar Police Station, the said.

A team of around 30 police officers raided the two offices, allegedly linked to Rao's wife Mannem Sandhya, he said.

"There have been a series of transactions between the company and We are looking into the matter," the said.

In a statement, Rao, who is currently the of CBI, said, "I deny the linkage of this firm with my family members as reported by some today."



"In light of certain reporting appearing in some media outlets, including some TV channels today linking my family members with a company on which has carried out raids, I want to state that I had already clarified regarding this issue through a signed press statement on 30th October, 2018.

"Further, complete details of all property of my family and mine have already been submitted in my annual property return submitted to the government which are available on Ministry of Home Affairs' website," the statement said.

According to a source, the owner of the company might be called for questioning on Saturday.

