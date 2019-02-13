/ -- honored for inclusive growth leadership & innovation is proud to announce that its CEO, Gilbert Ghostine, has been recognized by Today with its 2019 "Global Award". With a relentless focus on delivering differentiating innovation, is a pioneer in leading inclusive growth to create sustainable value for his customers, colleagues, shareholders and communities. The flagship publication honors the 100 most respected global leaders for their outstanding achievements from business development and innovation to leading market share.

"Since our creation in 1895, has always been more than a Company, we are a family with a unique legacy of responsible business," said Patrick Firmenich, of the Board. "A true guardian of our values, Gilbert's commitment to world-class science and sustainable growth, is critical to our long-term success. This recognition is well deserved and we are very proud of him."



"I deeply believe in the "inclusive capitalism" business model, which is why I am constantly balancing the short-term pressures of execution, with the long-term investments required to make a positive difference to our customers, colleagues, shareholders and communities," said Gilbert Ghostine, Firmenich "I owe this recognition to the exceptional people who work with me at Firmenich to make our winning responsible business model a reality every day."Building on Firmenich's consistent industry-leading organic growth, oversaw eight acquisitions over the last two years to expand the Group's reach. He also leveraged the Group's science to innovate for a better society, from nutrition and sanitation to climate change.

Recognized as a global environmental leader, Firmenich is one of only two companies worldwide to have achieved triple "A"s on CDP's climate change, water and forest management lists, while also ranking on its Supplier Engagement Leaderboard. These world-class achievements follow the Group's Gold rating from EcoVadis, where Firmenich secured second place worldwide, amongst the 45,000 companies rated by the group.

Putting people first, Firmenich is one of only seven companies, and the first in its industry, to be globally certified as a by EDGE, the world's leading business certification standard in this area.

Each Today magazine identifies and honors the most respected companies and their C-level executives who lead the way on a global stage. The nominees are submitted by industry peers, business customers and members of the general public. CEO Today then draws up a shortlist of which a select number of candidates go through a rigorous sector-by-sector analysis to identify the 100 winners of the 2019. The final Global Award winners are viewed as the most successful, innovative and forward thinking in business today.

Firmenich is the world's largest privately-owned perfume and taste company, founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895. Driven by its purpose to create positive emotions to enhance wellbeing, naturally, Firmenich has designed many of the world's best-known perfumes and tastes, bringing delight to over four billion consumers every day. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, each year, Firmenich invests 10% of its turnover in R&D to understand and share the best that nature has to offer responsibly. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 3.7 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2018. More information about Firmenich is available at

