/ -- Sujeet's appointment demonstrates DCS' continued commitment to expanding its presence in



Data Centre Services ( DCS), a leading carrier neutral data centre operator, today announces the appointment of as in The appointment comes just months after Colt DCS announced its entry into India, with a major investment in a Hyper scale data centre campus in - set to be the largest hyper-scale development in India, South and even Pacific (excluding China).

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/821066/Colt_Data_Centre_Services_Logo.jpg )



Sujeet brings nearly 20 years' experience in the data centre industry, having worked with various data centre providers planning and engineering their Data centres. He was previously & Head - Data Centres at and prior to this, of the at He has also held senior positions at and

Sujeet will play a critical role in strengthening Colt DCS' presence in Together with the management team, he will be responsible for the infrastructure development in that is to be completed at the end of 2020. Colt DCS will be breaking ground on the site at the end of 2019.

"Colt DCS' innovation and vision on global footprint growth in hyper-scale data centres was a large part of my decision in joining the team," said Sujeet. "I've already started to work with the management team on the strategy surrounding India expansions plans, and am excited for what the future holds."



"We are excited to welcome Sujeet to Colt DCS," said Detlef Spang, of "He is a critical member of the team as we set foot into India, a key market with growing demand for quality digital services, and further extend our presence in Sujeet's experience and extensive network will be a key ingredient in propelling our international expansion efforts."



For more information about Colt DCS, visit net



About



is a leading carrier neutral data We are trusted by our globally recognised customers to provide unparalleled service and security. Our operational excellence is verified by achieving one of the highest possible scores in the Uptime Institute's Management and Operations award. Colt Data Centre Services has been designing, building and operating large scale data centres and providing data for more than 20 years at our 24 across and Asia.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)