Colt Data Centre Services Appoints Sujeet Deshpande as New Country Head in India

/ -- Sujeet's appointment demonstrates Colt DCS' continued commitment to expanding its presence in India
Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), a leading carrier neutral data centre operator, today announces the appointment of Sujeet Deshpande as Country Head in India. The appointment comes just months after Colt DCS announced its entry into India, with a major investment in a Hyper scale data centre campus in Mumbai - set to be the largest hyper-scale development in India, South Asia and even Asia Pacific (excluding China).
Sujeet brings nearly 20 years' experience in the data centre industry, having worked with various data centre providers planning and engineering their Data centres. He was previously Senior Vice President & Head - Data Centres at Jio and prior to this, Senior Vice President of the Data Centre Business at Tulip Telecom. He has also held senior positions at Tata Communications and Reliance Industries.
Sujeet will play a critical role in strengthening Colt DCS' presence in India. Together with the management team, he will be responsible for the infrastructure development in Mumbai that is to be completed at the end of 2020. Colt DCS will be breaking ground on the site at the end of 2019.
"Colt DCS' innovation and vision on global footprint growth in hyper-scale data centres was a large part of my decision in joining the team," said Sujeet. "I've already started to work with the management team on the strategy surrounding India expansions plans, and am excited for what the future holds."
"We are excited to welcome Sujeet to Colt DCS," said Detlef Spang, CEO of Colt Data Centre Services. "He is a critical member of the team as we set foot into India, a key market with growing demand for quality digital services, and further extend our presence in Asia. Sujeet's experience and extensive network will be a key ingredient in propelling our international expansion efforts."
For more information about Colt DCS, visit http://www.coltdatacentres.net
About Colt Data Centre Services
Colt Data Centre Services is a leading carrier neutral data centre operator. We are trusted by our globally recognised customers to provide unparalleled service and security. Our operational excellence is verified by achieving one of the highest possible scores in the Uptime Institute's Management and Operations award. Colt Data Centre Services has been designing, building and operating large scale data centres and providing data centre colocation services for more than 20 years at our 24 carrier-neutral data centres across Europe and Asia.
