WB govt appoints Rina Mitra as principal advisor, internal

Rina Mitra, an who was a contender for the CBI chief's post, has been appointed as the to the government on internal security, a said Wednesday.

The 1983-batch of the cadre retired as (internal security) with the MHA on January 31.

The responsibilities of Mitra for the newly created post would be defined later in a separate order, the said.

Mitra would likely be reporting directly to Chief Minister on the rearrangement of security agencies in the state, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)