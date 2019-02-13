West Indian bowler Gabriel charged by ICC over alleged homophobic sledge

-
ALSO READ
Ind Vs WI 1st Test Day 1: India win toss, bat first, lose Rahul cheaply
Hosting Ind vs WI match: MCA cites financial issues, BCCI confident
India vs West Indies 5th ODI preview: India eye another home series win
Ind Vs WI 1st Test: India look to leave behind scars of overseas defeat
SCA upset with BCCI over its decision to send own curators for Rajkot Test
-
West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel was charged with a breach of conduct by the ICC after allegedly making a homophobic remark in an exchange with England captain Joe Root during the third Test.
Stump microphones picked up an interaction on the third day in St Lucia between Gabriel and Root, in which the latter responded: "Don't use it as an insult. There's nothing wrong with being gay."
The ICC, cricket's governing body, on Tuesday said Gabriel had been charged with a breach of its code of conduct in relation to the "personal abuse" of a player, umpire or match referee.
"The charge, which was laid by match umpires, will now be dealt with by Match Referee Jeff Crowe. Until the proceedings have concluded, the ICC will not comment further," it said in a tweet.
Root refused to reveal what Gabriel said to him when asked by reporters.