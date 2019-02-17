First time in FY19, RBI turned net dollar buyer in Dec, bought $607 million

-
ALSO READ
Rupee breaches 72 mark against dollar for the first time; RBI intervenes
In biggest single-day gain in 5 yrs, rupee leaps 100 paise on crude respite
RBI remains net seller of dollar in Oct, sells $7.2 bn of greenback: Data
Rupee plummets to an all-time low of 73.80, RBI could opt for a 50 bps hike
Rupee touches fresh low of 70.74 to a dollar despite RBI intervention
-
The Reserve Bank has turned net buyer of dollars in December, the first time in the current financial year, as it purchased $607 million of the greenback on a net basis from the spot market, according to the latest data.
The central bank bought $837 million and sold $230 million in the spot market during the reporting month.
As against this, in December 2017, the RBI was a net buyer of $5.647 billion, after it bought $6.008 billion from the market and sold $361 million.
Between April and November 2108, the central bank had net sold $26.51 billion in the spot market against net purchase of $18.017 billion in the same period in 2017.
In FY18, the apex bank had net purchased $33.689 billion from the spot market, taking its total dollar purchase to $52.068 billion, and sold only $18.379 billion, this helped the country for the first time scale a life-time peak of $426.028 billion for the week to April 13, 2018, in forex reserves.
But since then, the forex kitty has been fluctuating and mostly sliding. The forex reserves stood at $398.122 billion for the fortnight ended February 8, 2019, and has reportedly crossed the $400-billion-mark last week.
In FY17, the RBI had bought $12.351 billion on a net basis.
In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net forward sales at the end of December 2018 was $2.426 billion, compared to a sale of $1.924 billion in November, show the RBI data.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU