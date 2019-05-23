First timers set to make their maiden foray in Lok Sabha

: Several first timers are set to make their maiden foray in the as many are heading towards a remarkable victory, according to data.

Some of them, including AIADMK's P Raveendranath Kumar, son of Deputy Chief O Panneerselvam, hail from a political background.

Among the first timers are candidate S Jothimani (Karur), (Theni), DMK's Kalanidhi Veerasamy (North Chennai), DMK's T Sumathy (alias) Thamizhachi Thangapandian (South Chennai) and India Jananayaka Katchi's (IJK) Dr Paarivendhar, who contested from Perambalur.

According to the data, Jothimani is way ahead of her rival, veteran and Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai, by a margin of nearly four lakh votes.

AIADMK's Raveendranath is contesting against and former EVKS Elangovan and is leading the race by securing a lead of 49,836 votes.

Kalanidhi Veerasamy, son of and former 'Arcot' N Veerasamy who is testing his poll prospects in this election took an unassailable lead with 4.41 lakh votes against DMDK candidate in North Chennai segment.

The DMDK is ally.

Sumathy is leading by 2.28 lakh votes over AIADMK's J Jayavardhan who is contesting for the second time.

She hails from a traditional DMK family.

Paarivendhar, who runs a group of educational institutions, is contesting on DMK's Rising Sun symbol.

At Perambalur, he polled a whopping 3.91 lakh votes against candidate, former Minister N R Sivapathy.

All the data on leads were based on the latest data.

