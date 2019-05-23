Raje's son Dushyant Singh wins from Jhalawar-Baran seat

Former Vasundhara Raje's son on Thursday emerged victorious from the Jhalawar-Baran seat.

Singh defeated his rival by a margin of 4,52,928 votes.

Sharma, a BJP rebel, had joined the ahead of the election and contested the polls for the first time.

Singh got 8,87,400 votes against 4,33,472 votes received by the candidate.

Jhalawar-Baran has remained for nearly 40 years.

Raje had represented the seat for five terms from 1989 to 2004 after which her son was elected from the seat.

In the 2014 election, Singh won the seat by defeating the Congress candidate by a margin of 2,81,546 votes.

In 2009, he emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 52,841 votes.

