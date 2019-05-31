JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Struggling Sri Lanka get much-needed pep talk from Sanga, Mahela ahead of WC opener

Aditi Ashok lies way behind in US Women's Open
Business Standard

Fishing banned for June, July in Himachal

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Fishing will be banned in all the reservoirs of Himachal Pradesh for June and July, a state minister said Friday.

The ban for the two months every year is a routine process, Himachal Pradesh Fisheries Minister Virender Kanwar said.

Most of fish species go through breeding process during this period leading to large scale fish seed production, he said, adding the Fisheries Department would collect seeds of Major Carp and Silver Carp in reservoirs of the state.

There will also be complete ban on the sale of fish, he added.

The fisheries minister said Rs 3,000 per month would be provided to the fisherman working in reservoirs of the state under 'Close Season Relief Fund Scheme' during the ban period.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 20:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU